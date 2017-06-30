INSIDE LOOK: Popular sports club reopens after $12m upgrade

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk officially opened new club The Lion Richlands. Pictured with from left, general manager The Lion Richlands Justin Hall, chairman of The Lions Football Club Henk Mollee and councillor Charles Strunk.

THE day the region has been waiting for finally arrived with the official launch of the newly-renovated Lion Richlands.

Premier and Member for Inala Annastacia Palaszczuk officially opened the popular sports club yesterday following the much anticipated $12 million renovation.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was delighted to join the local community at the opening and acknowledged the incredible growth of the club over the years.

"From humble beginnings built on a love of football, Lion Richlands has grown into the vibrant hub of dining, entertainment and events we know today," she said.

"This club has always been able to bring our community together and it's wonderful that people are still at the centre of what the Lion Richlands does every day.

Car park increases from 343 to 434 with 110 car spaces now fully under cover.

Complete new TAB and sports bar with a 13 metre screen hosting up to 12 different sports channels at once. Or join all screens together for an experience that is as good as being at the game live.

Complete new restaurant going from 180 to 260 seats with full table service being introduced.

Five metre wide deck introducing al fresco dining for diners to enjoy overlooking the main football field.

New cafe and wine bar.

250 gaming machines increased from 210.

Grand reception/foyer entrance.

New grand stand seating directly under the new deck.

"The club supports the junior and senior soccer players and teams, connects our local community members and employs local residents and it's great that almost 150 people work at Lions Richlands.

"The newly renovated club looks truly tremendous and congratulations to the board of management, the staff, football players, members - and everyone who gets behind this great local institution."

Inala resident Jan Wright said she had been coming to the club for 20 years and it was the friendly staff and atmosphere that kept her coming back.

"I've been coming to bingo here since I was a teenager and the changes are just magnificent," Ms Wright said.

"I haven't gone out of the area for entertainment for a long time because you have everything you need right here and the staff are outstanding.

"This club means communication especially for the elderly because they can't afford to go on long distance holidays, so they can meet up here with their friends and have a meal and enjoy the entertainment."

Board Chairman of the Queensland Lions Football Club, Henk Mollee said he was extremely proud of the club's new look and hoped it would bring a lot of joy for the community and football fans.

"This is our 60th year where we first started in Darra and the development has been beyond our dreams, so we hope that people of this area will use it, not only for the pokie machines but also for the kids who play football," Mr Mollee said.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in Queensland and over the years we've always done our best to promote football in the best way we could."

The new look Lion Richlands features a brand new sports bar, restaurant and cafe as well an upgrade to the carpark with 415 car spaces in total.

For information about the club and its renovations, visit the website or the Lions Richlands Facebook page.