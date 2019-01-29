Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Western Pride and Brisbane Roar Youth were due to open their NPL Queensland seasons at Briggs Rd on Saturday night.
Western Pride and Brisbane Roar Youth were due to open their NPL Queensland seasons at Briggs Rd on Saturday night. Chris Simpson
Sport

Pride NPL season opener with Roar postponed

by Callum Dick
29th Jan 2019 1:50 PM

WESTERN Pride will have to wait to begin their 2019 National Premier Leagues Queensland campaign after the round one clash against Brisbane Roar Youth was today postponed.

Pride were set to open their season at home to the Roar on Saturday at 7pm.

However Saturday's fixture at Briggs Rd falls just 24 hours after the Roar face Western Sydney Wanderers in the Foxtel Y-League grand final at ANZ Stadium.

The Young Roar progressed to the final of the national youth competition courtesy of a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory last Friday night.

The fixture logjam made postponing the NPL season opener between Pride and Roar a necessity.

The Under-18 and Under-20 matches will still go ahead this weekend, with times to be confirmed.

At this point there is no confirmation of when the postponed Senior NPL fixture will be played.

brisbane roar youth foxtel y-league grand final national premier leagues npl queensland postponed western pride
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver