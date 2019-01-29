Pride NPL season opener with Roar postponed

Western Pride and Brisbane Roar Youth were due to open their NPL Queensland seasons at Briggs Rd on Saturday night.

WESTERN Pride will have to wait to begin their 2019 National Premier Leagues Queensland campaign after the round one clash against Brisbane Roar Youth was today postponed.

Pride were set to open their season at home to the Roar on Saturday at 7pm.

However Saturday's fixture at Briggs Rd falls just 24 hours after the Roar face Western Sydney Wanderers in the Foxtel Y-League grand final at ANZ Stadium.

The Young Roar progressed to the final of the national youth competition courtesy of a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory last Friday night.

The fixture logjam made postponing the NPL season opener between Pride and Roar a necessity.

The Under-18 and Under-20 matches will still go ahead this weekend, with times to be confirmed.

At this point there is no confirmation of when the postponed Senior NPL fixture will be played.