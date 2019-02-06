Pride 'legacy' still to be written says Raimundo

PLENTY OF POSITIVES: Sergio Raimundo wants results, but was happy with the intangibles his young side showed against Roar Youth on Tuesday night.

"IN TEN years in this business I have never seen a big team drop back and be as suffocated as the Roar were.”

Those were the first words out of Western Pride coach Sergio Raimundo's mouth in the post-match huddle following a 3-1 defeat to Brisbane Roar Youth on Tuesday night.

The home side had the better of the chances over 90 minutes, but were unable to capitalise against a conversely clinical Roar Youth coming off a Foxtel Y-League national final victory.

"They were the national champions, and playing to lose time by the end,” Raimundo said. "That shows to the boys (how) they performed has merit.”

The Portuguese said the short-term "legacy” of Pride's NPL opening round match would be that of defeat. But he hoped Tuesday night would also put in motion the wheels of a long-term plan which will ultimately lead the club to more success.

"Of course we always want to win rather than have that result, but it was very positive,” Raimundo said.

"I felt especially in the second half, we had so many chances to score it was unbelievable. I really loved the way the younger players faced the game.

"They (Roar) came out of here with three points and that stays as legacy. Our legacy will be the players that will be ready for top flight (football) by the end of this season, or next season.

"To create another Dylan Wenzel-Halls (is the goal).”

In a show of faith to the Pride's Youth program, and perhaps the early advantages of having Youth coach Terry Kirkham as Raimundo's assistant, three Under-18s made their first team debut on Tuesday night. All three shone brightly.

"We had three for us who played on Saturday for our U18s,” Raimundo said, referencing winger Wilfred Philip and centre halves Aidan Cathcart and Ben Piper.

"It was very positive to see them in a different environment and respond well.

"But we can't forget this is senior football. It is about results. Developing players (is important), but developing them while winning is much better. They grow up with the right mentality to achieve and perform at higher levels.”

Another young debutant to impress the Pride manager was left back Aidan Norris.

Last season's U18 best and fairest showed a combination of defensive nous and attacking intent; the latter evident in a stunning solo effort early in the second half.

His run through midfield ended with a sprayed shot across the face of goal. But just getting to that position brought a smile to his coach's face.

"I think Aidan in his first game was fantastic the way he went about it,” Raimundo said.

"That chance he had - his run through the middle to get himself one-on-one with the 'keeper . . . that was the first time in a senior game he found himself in that situation.

"Next time will be different. Instead of being stressed and rushing the pass or going for power, he will search for accuracy, read the goalkeeper's positioning . . . when people talk about gaining experience, those are the points that make the biggest difference.”

Raimundo was also impressed with the link-up play of forward pairing Mitch Bird and Feli Sheriff in the absence of star signing Patrick Izett.

But the coach was again quick reaffirm results are always the biggest factor.

"They create a good combination up front and a good balance,” he said. "It's true that it was positive, but what rests from that result, what stays as legacy is the result, and the strikers left goals (on the pitch).

"Now they must respond with goals.”

Bird and Sheriff will not have to wait long for that opportunity.

Pride host NPL newcomers Gold Coast Knights on Saturday.

"This is like an icebreaker, this first (game),” Raimundo said. "We will keep our identity with the young boys playing again. They have to face these realities and cope with them. Let's see what happens.”