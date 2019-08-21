Pride is all North Queensland have left

Jake Granville has called on the Cowboys show some pride.

COWBOYS hooker Jake Granville has rallied his teammates to "play with pride" for the remainder of the season as the club continues to come to terms with Matt Scott's stroke scare.

The rugby league community was rocked Tuesday afternoon by news Scott, 34, is recovering in a Brisbane hospital after suffering a mild stroke on Sunday.

The retiring Queensland legend is unlikely to play for the rest of the year after being ruled out for this weekend's game against the Panthers at 1300 Smiles Stadium.

It comes as the Cowboys look to rectify their 42-6 loss to Newcastle last Saturday.

Coach Paul Green lambasted his players' efforts in his post-match press conference and called on his side to play with more pride for the club and its legends, such as Scott.

Before news broke of Scott's condition, Granville said the team was focused on lifting their intensity in the final games of the season to see Scott out to his retirement.

"And just pride in your own performance too," Granville said.

Granville’s Cowboys are stuck in 15th. Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images.

"How you want to be seen as a player is a big thing.

"That one on Saturday arvo, that's just not us. When a few things didn't go our way, we didn't show that grit and determination to keep with it.

"If you show effort for your teammates and pride in your own performance, that'll go a long way to getting the result you want.

"(We're) just concentrating on our role and what we can bring to the team."

North Queensland veteran Scott Bolton has been named to replace Scott in the front row for Friday's clash with Penrith in Townsville, while Jason Taumalolo remains in some doubt.

The dynamic lock was named in the extended squad as he continues to recover from a foot injury he sustained last week.

The Cowboys will miss the finals for a second straight year. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.

Coen Hess has been shifted back to the bench with Jordan Kahu named at centre and young gun Murray Taulagi brought into the side to play on the left wing.

Granville said they were wary of the desperate Panthers who are eyeing off a top-eight spot.

Despite languishing near the bottom of the table, and out of finals contention, the 30-year-old dummy-half said the club were out to make amends for last week's loss.

"We're looking to rectify that on Friday," he said.

"We just have to turn up against the Panthers.

"They're a strong side and they've got plenty to play for.

"Just the way it's gone this year we haven't got much confidence there (in attack).

"We could chance our arm a bit but they're a tough side and we'll need to focus on the fundamentals of the game, just the simple parts."