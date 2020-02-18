Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Western Pride technical director Mike Mulvey. Picture: Rob Williams
Western Pride technical director Mike Mulvey. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Pride hosting valuable community education program

David Lems
18th Feb 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WESTERN Pride technical director Mike Mulvey is launching a “quality education to the community’’ program with a special guest in Ipswich on Friday night.

Dr Ron Smith from Canberra will share a wealth of knowledge during his presentation at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Former A-League mentor Mulvey said Dr Smith recently completed a thesis on “Goalscoring in EPL and World Cups.’’

The focus of the night will be a player centred approach, teaching players good behaviours.

Practice methods will also be outlined, looking at the what, when, how, where and why facing clubs.

Mulvey said people will be shown how to transfer training situations into a game.

“It will be a fantastic presentation,’’ said Mulvey, who joined Western Pride last year to help the National Premier Leagues and Queensland Premier League club.

The presentations will be supported by video footage including Socceroos involved in international clubs.

Friday night’s presentation starts at 7.30pm.

Cost is $30 per person with 10 points awarded for licence renewal.

For more information email: footballops@westernpride.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Safety concerns force busy Ipswich bridge to close

        premium_icon Safety concerns force busy Ipswich bridge to close

        News The decision is expected to cause more congestion on already busy Ipswich streets.

        Business pours in for mower shop

        premium_icon Business pours in for mower shop

        News After a long drought, business is now booming for an Ipswich mower shop, which has...

        ‘Rock’ found in syringe during Gatton house raid

        premium_icon ‘Rock’ found in syringe during Gatton house raid

        News THE man told police he forgot the syringe was in the drawer

        Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days