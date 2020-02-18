Pride hosting valuable community education program

WESTERN Pride technical director Mike Mulvey is launching a “quality education to the community’’ program with a special guest in Ipswich on Friday night.

Dr Ron Smith from Canberra will share a wealth of knowledge during his presentation at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Former A-League mentor Mulvey said Dr Smith recently completed a thesis on “Goalscoring in EPL and World Cups.’’

The focus of the night will be a player centred approach, teaching players good behaviours.

Practice methods will also be outlined, looking at the what, when, how, where and why facing clubs.

Mulvey said people will be shown how to transfer training situations into a game.

“It will be a fantastic presentation,’’ said Mulvey, who joined Western Pride last year to help the National Premier Leagues and Queensland Premier League club.

The presentations will be supported by video footage including Socceroos involved in international clubs.

Friday night’s presentation starts at 7.30pm.

Cost is $30 per person with 10 points awarded for licence renewal.

For more information email: footballops@westernpride.com.au