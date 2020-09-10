Pride Cup a major Plus for Walloon students keen to learn

Students from Walloon State School enjoy playing in this year’s Pride Cup under-12 competition.

FOR a proactive school eager to bolster junior sport, the latest Pride Cup competition came at just the right time.

Walloon State School Head of Student Engagement Jay Green can vouch for that.

"The kids are really going ahead in leaps and bounds,'' Green said, delighted that Walloon was able to field a team in the under-12 football series organised by Western Pride Football Club operations manager Pye Augustine.

"You can see their confidence increasing and you can really see the improvement, not only in their game but as young people.''

The fourth round of Pride Cup games were held on Wednesday with Walloon having a win and a draw already.

"We're going along all right and that was more than we expected,'' Green said.

Walloon State School students are learning new skills in the Pride Cup competition.

He said Walloon was focused on giving the young students some fun sport to play after this year's Ipswich District Interschool competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

"These kids didn't get an opportunity with that. That's why this came along at a really good time,'' Green said of the Pride Cup.

He praised former student Harry Lax for coaching the Walloon players through a special program.

"They are a group of kids that are interested in football and we've been able to facilitate this through a Sporting Schools Plus grant,'' Green said.

"We're trying to improve physical literacy at the school and physical literacy is about keeping kids active and being aware of that.

"Harry has been doing a great job. He has volunteered his time on a Monday to train the kids.

"He comes on Wednesday and coaches that team.''

Pride Cup action featuring players from Walloon State School

Although Walloon lost its latest match, Green said that didn't matter. He said in testing times, offering the young people something to enjoy was more important.

"It's just a positive thing for them to look forward each week,'' he said.

Walloon State School caters for students from prep to year six.

Green said having a squad of 20 among the 242 students excited about soccer was a big plus for the school.

"Soccer is one of the sports we want to improve,'' the head of student engagement said.

Other schools involved in the Pride Cup are Goodna, Kruger, Ipswich State High, Ipswich Grammar, Ipswich Junior Grammar and Stretton College.

A mixed team called Renegades is also participating along with an Invitational side from the Ipswich City Bulls.

The game of Wednesday's round was Ipswich State High getting up 4-3 over Ipswich Junior Grammar.

The Pride Cup continues next Wednesday at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.