Football mentor encourages kids to keep dreaming

FOOTBALL: Keen surfer Brian Hastings enjoys every opportunity to hit the water.

"I'm a beach boy. I go to the beach a lot with my sons,'' he said.

The Western Pride recruit has two sons who play football and live in Spain.

Having links to Spain provides another advantage for the experienced coach who moved to Australia in 1987 and gained his residency in his new country.

"What I do is actually spend a lot of my time doing extra coaching with other kids and I give them opportunities,'' he said.

"One of my big things I find in Australia is people keep coming up and saying 'only one percent of players can make it.

"I don't believe anybody has the right to stop a kid dreaming.

"Even if I know a kid may not be a professional, I chaperone kids over to academies in Spain once a year . . . and what they make of it is up to them.''

Settling into his new Western Pride coaching roles, Hastings was upfront about his task.

"I want to be judged by why I achieve,'' he said.

"My main goal is if a parent can come to me and say 'this year, my son's improved as a footballer', I know I've achieved.''

Pride general manager Boyle was delighted to bring someone of Hastings' calibre to the club.

"I've known Brian for many years now and have watched closely the work he as done at St Joseph's,'' Boyle said.

"He is probably the only coach in Queensland who can coach under 6's up to seniors.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with him and seeing our clubs SAP program thrive under his leadership.''