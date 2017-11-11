Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prices firm as storms give produce hard time

MARKET TIME: You will be spoilt for choice in the fruit aisle with bursts of summer smells as you pass by the first of the expensive lychees and cherries, the firmly priced peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums
MARKET TIME: You will be spoilt for choice in the fruit aisle with bursts of summer smells as you pass by the first of the expensive lychees and cherries, the firmly priced peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums

STORMS disrupting Queensland's fruit and vegetable growing regions have kept some fresh produce favourites firm in price but there is still an abundance of choice for shoppers.

Recent hail and rain deluges in the Bowen, Bundaberg and Lockyer regions have pushed up prices of broccoli and cauliflower, with the best-on-offer at expensive prices.

Beans, brussels sprouts, celery, parsnips, snow peas, silverbeet and mushrooms, along with potatoes and sweet potatoes, which are harder to source from their water-logged paddocks, are firmly priced.

Expect to pay firm prices for Victorian asparagus, affected by cooler-than-expected southern conditions, with the thinner asparagus stems typically tenderer and sweeter than the meatier texture of the fatter spears, which are stronger in flavour.

The best quality bargains include Asian vegetables, beetroot, cabbage, carrots, fennel, leeks, squash, sweet corn, zucchini and onions, with pumpkin prices still reasonable but on the rise.

There are two markets for capsicum, with better quality South Australian and New Zealand crops on the shelves beside the cheaper, average quality offerings that are weather affected.

Similarly, there are two markets for eggplant with the field grown crops firmly priced and the glamour glasshouse offerings, with their spotless, smooth, shiny skin, at the top of their price range.

In the salad aisle, recent hail has hit local lettuce crops, firming prices on quality stock.

Basil, eshallots and tomatoes are also weather affected and are firmly priced.

Pick up great priced mixed leaf salad packs, cucumbers and most herbs on the shelves, although avocados are expensive.

You will be spoilt for choice in the fruit aisle with bursts of summer smells as you pass by the first of the expensive lychees and cherries, the firmly priced peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums, then make your way to the aromatic Northern Territory mangoes, which are a range of sizes, and reasonable to firm in price this week depending on their quality.

Berries are struggling in taste, with average quality, summer strawberries, from the southern states, and mixed quality blueberries at value-for-money prices teamed with firmly priced raspberries.

For citrus lovers, you can pick up honey murcott mandarins, limes and navel oranges at reasonable prices, firmly priced lemons, and for those who like blood oranges, get in quick for the end-of-season supplies still on the shelves.

Pears, pineapples and passionfruit are firmly priced while average quality end-of-season, USA-grown grapes and new season figs are expensive.

Topics:  fresh fruit and vegetables markets and prices what's on

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Ipswich women Taking Shape seriously

Ipswich women Taking Shape seriously

New women's fashion outlet opens at Riverlink

Six things to do this weekend

THE big man in the red suit will be stopping in at the RSPCA this weekend to meet with all the good dogs from the region.

What's on in Ipswich

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

premium_icon REGIONAL EXODUS: Voters rushing away from major parties

Pauline Hanson's One Nation vote could decide a number of regional seats.

Exclusive poll of seats that could decide election

Local Partners