Priced out of work by high rent

MARKET FORCES: Might recent news on the British fruit and vegetable harvest have lessons for locals?

Foreign workers, living on the farm itself, are reported to be saving enough, after two years, to buy a house back home, where prices are low, mainly because of few jobs and little money.

By contrast, and because of very high home prices in rural Britain, local workers cannot accept such low-paid work and still be able to pay their rents.

A recent QT article described how a successful Lockyer Valley broccoli farmer had similar foreign workers, presumably living on site, and with similar low wages to their British counterparts.

Workers nevertheless were helping their employer to export high-quality local produce to a foreign, Singapore market at a competitive price.

But are local Australian fruit and vegetable harvesters being priced out of such work, just like the Brits, because the work cannot give enough to pay high rents?

Can local housing, with very high rents and very high mortgages, be the main cause of unemployment in Australia, and not the inevitable high wages which are usually blamed?

What are local councils doing to help provide inexpensive housing and so help locals into work?

Any policies on affordable housing from our local election candidates?

JAMES HILL

Redbank Plains