PRICED OUT: Ipswich woman’s struggle to find a home

ON the aged pension and struggling to find an affordable place to live, a Karana Downs woman is thinking outside the square in an attempt to secure a roof over her head.

She is calling for anyone with land on which she could build a small home, saying she would pay for the building and all bills.

In exchange, the structure would belong to the landholder.

For months, Cheryl Thompson, 72, has searched for somewhere to live but finding a rental that she can afford has felt impossible.

“I don’t have a whole lot of money and I don’t want to get caught in paying hundreds and hundreds of dollars a week in rent,” Cheryl said.

“I’m trying to find myself another permanent home but I don’t have money to buy land.”

The scarcity of affordable rentals has made househunting difficult.

“The price of rentals are so high – I even looked at share houses and some of the prices are like $200, $300 or $400 a week to share a unit or a house,” she said.

With a vacancy rate of about 1 per cent across Ipswich, according to the Real Estate Institute Queensland, it’s more difficult to find a rental than it has been in the past 10 years.

Noticing the large blocks of land in her neighbourhood, Cheryl wondered if someone would let her build a small residence at the back of their property.

“Just walking down the street, I saw there was a lot of land with nothing sitting on it,” she said.

“People have two-acre blocks with a house up one end and the rest is vacant.

“If I could build a tiny home or even a donga, and someone let me put it on their land, it could be theirs when I die.”

After Cheryl’s husband Tom passed away nearly five years ago, their house fell into the hands of the public trust.

“I didn’t realise for a long time but, before he died, Tom made the public trust the executor of his will and now they’ve run out of money,” Cheryl said.

“There is still a home loan of $50,000 to be paid and a few other bills, so they’re taking my house and selling it.”

The house is now under contract to be sold.

Cheryl urged anyone who had land she could build on or a small accommodation she could buy, to contact her.

“If someone has a donga somewhere that already has a bathroom in it, power, that would be a huge help,” she said.

“Or, if you can spare a small part of your land for me to build on, when I go, it will be yours.”

To contact Cheryl, send her an email at cherylsr@ymail.com

