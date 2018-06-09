PRICE RISE: How much more you'll pay for water this year

THE cost of water will rise in Ipswich after the State Government signed off on the increase to pay down debt.

Water bills for Ipswich families will rise by 3.5 per cent each year until June 30, 2021.

It is expected to equate to about $16 per year for an average household.

The $48 increase by 2021 will help pay off Seqwater's $9.4 billion debt.

The State Government directed the Queensland Competition Authority to recommend Seqwater bulk-water prices for the coming three-year period.

Member for Ipswich West Jennifer Howard acknowledged the rise would not be welcome, but said it was the best decision.

"There were two options and our government decided to take the option to have a set bulk water price over the next three years," she said.

"That gives people certainty about what sort of costs they're in for. Cost of living pressures is always front of mind for a lot of people and it's front of mind for me."

Ms Howard said the decision would provide "the most certainty and limits the potential impacts on customers". She urged pensioners to take advantage of a State Government subsidy - up to $120 each year.

"People are struggling and it's my job to ensure we're getting people jobs and supporting them," she said.

The Southeast Queensland Bulk Water Price Review 2018-21, recommended increasing the bulk water charge for 11 council areas. Redland City and Sunshine Coast have the highest increases - $30 and $27 respectively.

For Ipswich ratepayers, the rate per kilolitre rises from $2.817 currently up to $3.122 - increasing the cost of bulk water for an average home from $450 to $497. This is in addition to the tiered consumption charges billed to households by Queensland Urban Utilities for each kilolitre of water used.

According to the calculations tabled in the final report, it will result in a $48.80 hike in the annual water bill for the average southeast Queensland household of two people using 160kL a year. A family of four would face a $77.17 increase.

Much of Seqwater's debt was accrued from building infrastructure, including the Tugan Desalination Plant, during the severe drought in the mid-2000s. Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the spike would provide future certainty.

"Our investment in bulk water infrastructure as a result of the millennium drought provides southeast Queensland with long-term water security and resilience against future droughts and floods," he said.