Letters to the Editor

Price rise complainer needs glass of reality

3rd Jun 2021 1:44 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR   A 30 per cent rise (in milk) is simply extortion and exploitative (Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands).    Why is it that all teachers are a little bit nutty (me, probably a big bit nutty)? Even primary and high school teachers live in ivory towers.    My take is if even a tiny bit of this increase goes to the dairy farmers it is actually worth it. They are the ones doing the hard yards.    And if it comes to that, there are so many people buying liquid stuff called milk that in no way comes from any mammal on earth, and I am sure that that stuff is even more expensive than "the staple milk" that I would say to Eloise, "Please go and have a holiday on a dairy farm and see what it is like."   That is a hard hard life and far harder than a teaching job.   Have a glass of milk on me. Bon appetit!   Glenda Carroll  Bundamba
dairy prices letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

