Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The multi-million-dollar project at Springfield will take place over three stages.
The multi-million-dollar project at Springfield will take place over three stages.
Council News

PREVIEW: Ground broken at site of $46m road upgrades

kaitlyn smith
1st Apr 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRELIMINARY works on the first stage of Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial's $46 million upgrade have this week commenced.

Ipswich City Council has released an early look at the major project - the city's largest road upgrade - which includes the duplication of the high-traffic roads, turning two lanes into four.

A single span 20-metre bridge crossing Opossum Creek is also set to be constructed during the six-month project.

RELATED: New bridge to improve Springfield traffic congestion

Bulk earthworks in preparation for services relocations, the installation of retaining walls, along with stormwater and underground conduit installation will take place during Stage One.

Council announced the upgrades last month following a report presented at its last meeting, which identified the road's struggle to keep up with the 20,000 cars using it every day.

 

It comes off the back of the community's calls for Council to alleviate heavy congestion.

An animated preview has offered a glimpse of what is to come when the project is complete.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the upgrades would assist in supporting the eastern corridor's expected population boom.

LOCAL NEWS: Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

"Ipswich is the fastest growing city in Queensland, recording a population increase of 4.1 per cent in 2018-19, and sections of the Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial are already carrying more than 20,000 vehicles per day," Cr Harding said.

"In compliance with our obligation to invest in trunk infrastructure, council is delivering road upgrades through our capital works program over the coming years, to ensure we're providing increased capacity, safety and accessibility as we begin to welcome another 330,000 residents to 2041 along our eastern growth corridor."

Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial will undergo major upgrades.
Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial will undergo major upgrades.

 

Cr Harding said local job markets would also be supported due to the sheer scale of the task.

"This is an exciting time for our city as we embark on the largest road upgrade in council history which will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and support our city's recovery from COVID-19 impacts."

Cr Harding thanked residents for their patience as works carried out.

The project is due to be completed by September 2021.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

ipswich city council development road upgrades springfield greenbank arterial springfield parkway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the past 15 years ensuring forgotten soldiers get the recognition they deserve

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Ice addict ‘terrorised’ former wife for 38 days

        Premium Content Ice addict ‘terrorised’ former wife for 38 days

        News Man’s stalking something ‘akin to a thriller movie’

        What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

        Premium Content What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

        Health The lockdown of Greater Brisbane, which includes Ipswich, has been lifted but some...