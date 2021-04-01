PREVIEW: Ground broken at site of $46m road upgrades

The multi-million-dollar project at Springfield will take place over three stages.

PRELIMINARY works on the first stage of Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial's $46 million upgrade have this week commenced.

Ipswich City Council has released an early look at the major project - the city's largest road upgrade - which includes the duplication of the high-traffic roads, turning two lanes into four.

A single span 20-metre bridge crossing Opossum Creek is also set to be constructed during the six-month project.

Bulk earthworks in preparation for services relocations, the installation of retaining walls, along with stormwater and underground conduit installation will take place during Stage One.

Council announced the upgrades last month following a report presented at its last meeting, which identified the road's struggle to keep up with the 20,000 cars using it every day.

It comes off the back of the community's calls for Council to alleviate heavy congestion.

An animated preview has offered a glimpse of what is to come when the project is complete.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the upgrades would assist in supporting the eastern corridor's expected population boom.

"Ipswich is the fastest growing city in Queensland, recording a population increase of 4.1 per cent in 2018-19, and sections of the Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial are already carrying more than 20,000 vehicles per day," Cr Harding said.

"In compliance with our obligation to invest in trunk infrastructure, council is delivering road upgrades through our capital works program over the coming years, to ensure we're providing increased capacity, safety and accessibility as we begin to welcome another 330,000 residents to 2041 along our eastern growth corridor."

Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial will undergo major upgrades.

Cr Harding said local job markets would also be supported due to the sheer scale of the task.

"This is an exciting time for our city as we embark on the largest road upgrade in council history which will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and support our city's recovery from COVID-19 impacts."

Cr Harding thanked residents for their patience as works carried out.

The project is due to be completed by September 2021.

