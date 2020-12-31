PREVIEW: Excitement builds for unique New Years event

Tivoli Drive-In Theatre's executive director and pastor Fred Muys with sales and marketing manager Hayden Te Runa.

Tivoli Drive-In Theatre's executive director and pastor Fred Muys with sales and marketing manager Hayden Te Runa.

IPSWICH residents will this evening be treated to one of the only official New Year’s Eve fireworks displays to take place across South East Queensland.

While Brisbane and Gold Coast will go without, Ipswich City Council has instead managed to deliver a first-of-its-kind event at the Tivoli Drive-In.

It comes after Ipswich City Council announced the cancellation of its usual fireworks CBD display in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

Tivoli executive director Fred Muys said he was approached to host the now sold-out event about ten weeks ago.

“We jumped at the opportunity and said we’d love to do that for the community,” he said.

“It’s a recognition of the facilities that we’ve been able to put together.”

The event official sold out this past Monday.

“For us, we’ve been working on building an outdoor stage and outdoor amphitheatre for a number of years,” said Mr Muys.

“To have [the stage] come to completion just as restrictions eased has been amazing timing and we feel blessed by that.”

It is on that very stage which an array of local musical talent, along with headliners Savvy Band, will be showcased.

Disney’s latest release Onward will also be featured on the big screen prior to the much-anticipated fireworks at 9.40pm.

“In addition to the stage show we will have roving performers, a marketplace, a kid’s activity zone and food sales.”

Mr Muys said preparations for the COVID-safe event had been underway for more than two months.

READ MORE: 49 moments that made 2020 most bizarre year yet

READ MORE: SOLD: Million dollar sales for Ipswich estate

Tivoli Drive-In Theatre will host one of the only official New year’s fireworks displays across SEQ.

“In addition to planning New Year’s Eve, we also had a team working really hard to prepare for a pre-Christmas spectacular.”

Unfortunately, wet weather resulted in the cancellation of the Christmas event.

“Everyone who attends will have to use a QR code to sign in, we’ve also had to install sanitiser stations around the facility,” said Mr Muys.

“We also have a whole stack of volunteers monitoring social distancing and ensuring the whole event remains COVID-safe, but still a lot of fun.”

Attendees to the alcohol-free event will be spoiled for choice with all their favourite snacks – burgers, chips, choc top ice creams – in addition to fresh salads and wraps.

Those who missed out on tickets can tune into an event livestream by West Bremer Radio.

To watch, download the West Bremer app or visit Tivoli Drive-In’s Facebook to find a link.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Thursday 31 December 2020

Where: Tivoli Drive-In Theatre, 50 Coal Rd, Chuwar 4306

Time: Gates open 4pm, Entertainment starts 5pm