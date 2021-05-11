PREVIEW: Countdown to return of Ipswich Show

Show worker Robert Young is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Show worker Robert Young is excited to be back in Ipswich.

IN LITTLE more than 72 hours, thousands of attendees will once again walk through the gates of Ipswich Showgrounds, signalling the return of the city’s beloved Ipswich Show.

It will be the first major multi-day event to take place for the city in 2021 after organisers were last year forced to cancel it due to COVID-19 lockdown.

While kick-off for the three-day event nears, seasoned workers setting up sideshow alley and food stalls remain cool, calm and collected despite the big job at hand.

The popular dodgem cars will likely draw crowds come Friday.

Supervisor of Joylands Amusement Rides Robert Young on Tuesday provided an update on how things were moving along.

“Progress is going well, we’re all really excited (about the show),” he said.

READ MORE: Ipswich artist to dazzle at gallery in upcoming exhibition

Speaking from atop one of the very rides he was assembling, Mr Young appeared to be in his element soaking up the Queensland sun.

“We’re all from New South Wales so it’s been good to get up to God’s Country again,” he said.

Set up is underway at Ipswich Showgrounds.

“We haven’t been here in about four or five years; we’re generally based around Sydney, but we figured it was a good time to get up here.”

While the showgrounds for now resemble a construction zone all that will change come Day 1 on Friday.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Ipswich’s favourite showbag is a national classic

“It’s usually just a one day set up, it takes about six hours, but we’re just cruising along,” Mr Young said.

“Yesterday was day one, we just did a little bit though and enjoyed having some time off.”

Thrilling rides are set to delight attendees at the Ipswich Show.

The show is set to kick off at 9am on Friday with official festivities concluding on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Gates will remain open until 9pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Attendees are set to be treated to a stacked line-up of live entertainment, including firework displays, monster trucks and FMX Motorbikes.

Meanwhile, snacks including the famous Dagwood Dogs and Fairy Floss will be on offer aplenty.

“Attendees can definitely expect a bit of fun and a bit of thrill, I suppose,” Mr Young said.

Workers say it typically takes about six hours to fully assemble the site.

“I don’t really know how else to put it, there’ll be plenty of excitement, we’re happy to bring a little bit of that back to Ipswich.”

He said while he was unable to enjoy the show, he would make sure to pick up a Bertie Beetle showbag.

“You just can’t go wrong with it.”

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.ipswichshow.com.au.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.