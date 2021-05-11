Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Show worker Robert Young is excited to be back in Ipswich.
Show worker Robert Young is excited to be back in Ipswich.
Whats On

PREVIEW: Countdown to return of Ipswich Show

kaitlyn smith
11th May 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN LITTLE more than 72 hours, thousands of attendees will once again walk through the gates of Ipswich Showgrounds, signalling the return of the city’s beloved Ipswich Show.

It will be the first major multi-day event to take place for the city in 2021 after organisers were last year forced to cancel it due to COVID-19 lockdown.

While kick-off for the three-day event nears, seasoned workers setting up sideshow alley and food stalls remain cool, calm and collected despite the big job at hand.

The popular dodgem cars will likely draw crowds come Friday.
The popular dodgem cars will likely draw crowds come Friday.

Supervisor of Joylands Amusement Rides Robert Young on Tuesday provided an update on how things were moving along.

“Progress is going well, we’re all really excited (about the show),” he said.

READ MORE: Ipswich artist to dazzle at gallery in upcoming exhibition

Speaking from atop one of the very rides he was assembling, Mr Young appeared to be in his element soaking up the Queensland sun.

“We’re all from New South Wales so it’s been good to get up to God’s Country again,” he said.

Set up is underway at Ipswich Showgrounds.
Set up is underway at Ipswich Showgrounds.

“We haven’t been here in about four or five years; we’re generally based around Sydney, but we figured it was a good time to get up here.”

While the showgrounds for now resemble a construction zone all that will change come Day 1 on Friday.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Ipswich’s favourite showbag is a national classic

“It’s usually just a one day set up, it takes about six hours, but we’re just cruising along,” Mr Young said.

“Yesterday was day one, we just did a little bit though and enjoyed having some time off.”

Thrilling rides are set to delight attendees at the Ipswich Show.
Thrilling rides are set to delight attendees at the Ipswich Show.

The show is set to kick off at 9am on Friday with official festivities concluding on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Gates will remain open until 9pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Attendees are set to be treated to a stacked line-up of live entertainment, including firework displays, monster trucks and FMX Motorbikes.

Meanwhile, snacks including the famous Dagwood Dogs and Fairy Floss will be on offer aplenty.

“Attendees can definitely expect a bit of fun and a bit of thrill, I suppose,” Mr Young said.

Workers say it typically takes about six hours to fully assemble the site.
Workers say it typically takes about six hours to fully assemble the site.

“I don’t really know how else to put it, there’ll be plenty of excitement, we’re happy to bring a little bit of that back to Ipswich.”

He said while he was unable to enjoy the show, he would make sure to pick up a Bertie Beetle showbag.

“You just can’t go wrong with it.”

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.ipswichshow.com.au.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

ipswich show 2021 ipswich showgrounds
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET: Vital projects overlooked for Ipswich

        Premium Content BUDGET: Vital projects overlooked for Ipswich

        Politics State’s fastest growing region to receive little backing in Federal Government’s 2021-22 budget

        Green and gold reward: Clay clings to world 100km dream

        Premium Content Green and gold reward: Clay clings to world 100km dream

        Athletics Ipswich’s amazing endurance athlete ‘gutted’ to have missed out last year. Dawson...

        Federal Budget 2021: What we know

        Premium Content Federal Budget 2021: What we know

        Politics What we know about tax, childcare changes, aged care, first-home buyers

        ‘Why do you keep stealing?’: Woman told to seek help

        Premium Content ‘Why do you keep stealing?’: Woman told to seek help

        News A recidivist offender has been jailed 100 days after pleading guilty to 11 new...