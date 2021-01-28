PREVIEW: Circus stars vow to leave crowds speechless

AFTER clocking up nineteen years on the road, it would seem professional aerialist Tahlia Weber had seen it all.

This week, however, proved a first-ever for the inspiring teen.

Ms Weber, 19, will finally have the chance to perform in front of Ipswich crowds as part of The Great Moscow Circus.

A seventh-generation performer, she said her destiny was one she was thrilled to accept.

She is among a pool of talent set to dazzle circus-goers at Bundamba during an 11-day tour.

The first high-energy performance will take place Thursday evening to much fanfare.

The Great Moscow Circus returns to Ipswich after six years.

“The show is our extreme production, there’s a lot of big acts like the motorbikes, flair riders, we’ve got the wheel of death and some beautiful aerial performances,” she said.

“It’s really a show for all ages, we have little kids who absolutely love the show and we also get adults coming out saying it was worth every cent.”

Entertaining crowds since she was just three years old, Ms Weber has since risen to become one of the show’s star performers – taking to the skies as a solo trapeze artist.

“My entire family has been in the circus my whole life, my grandparents actually own The Great Moscow Circus, so I was always going to become a performer,” she said.

The return proves a poignant one for many after performers were last year sidelined due to COVID-19.

Young Cruze is set to entertain crowds.

She said most tickets had sold quickly, proving residents were just as eager to welcome the circus back to town following an estimated six-year gap.

“I would recommend booking your tickets and not waiting until last minute,” Ms Weber said.

“We do have door sales as well, but for better seats it’s best to book.”

Ringmaster and singer Diana Holt is another star talent set to wow crowds.

“I open the show. It’s a beautiful opening and everyone really loves it,” she said.

“I also sing during an aerial act, they use silks and there’s bubbles falling from the sky.

“The kids go crazy for it.”

Ringmaster Diana Holt.

A full cast ensemble performance is set to close out the thrilling show.

While hesitant to provide spoilers, Ms Holt said popular musical numbers would prove a treat.

“It’s a barrel of fun, one moment to the next you’re either hearing shouts or cheers, or laughter, or gasps of panic,” she said.

“It’s all very emotive in such a positive way.”

Tickets are still available for shows and can be found here.