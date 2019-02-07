Preventing foot problems is easy with the right fit

A PODIATRY clinic that sells specialised footwear in Springfield Lakes has won a Queensland Government digital grant.

The $6562 grant will be used to pay for half of the costs to take the business online.

Happifeet Podiatry owner and senior podiatrist Tram Phan said it was the first time the business had applied for a grant.

"I wasn't sure whether we would get it," Ms Phan said.

"We got the news just before Christmas.

"We have been planning for a little while to take our business online."

The Small Business Digital Grants Program is administered by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training (DESBT) and is a matched grant which pays 50% of the business costs applied for.

"This grant is massive for us being a small business," Ms Phan said.

"It will give us more confidence to launch our idea in the best way possible to ensure maximum exposure and brand awareness.

"As we grow, we will need to employ more team members. Without this grant, we wouldn't be able to do this so quickly. It's a huge stepping stone towards our goal."

Ms Phan said while her business was originally a podiatry clinic, they had decided to expand into selling footwear and in particular children's shoes.

The idea came after children were repeatedly coming in with foot problems.

"Its extremely important to get shoes fitted for children.

"Their feet are mostly cartilage when they are little. The foot can easily mould into a bad shoe.

"A lot of adult foot problems can be prevented if a child has the right shoes.

"Children's shoes shouldn't restrict movement and development."

Now when Happifeet Podiatry recommend shoes for their clients, they can be fitted and purchased in store, and very soon the shoes will be available online.

One of the children's brands they recommend and sell are the award-winning Bobux shoe - no toxic chemicals are sprayed onto them.

For the adults they have tried to strike a balance between comfort, support and fashion.

And they are seeing trend towards an every day shoe.

"Being a podiatry clinic our reputation is on the line. All our shoes are approved by out podiatrists.

"We help people be happy, healthy and active through caring for their feet."

It is hoped the grant will also raise them raise awareness about podiatry and improve community foot health.