Prestigious suburb poised for million-dollar status

THE prestigious Brookwater estate is poised to become South East Queensland’s next million-dollar suburb following a wave of six-figure sales.

Between January and April this year, seven of the 16 properties sold in the area fetched more than $1 million.

With an exclusive golf course and top-of-the-line architecture on offer, very few would be surprised to learn of the latest milestone.

Brookwater Residential senior sales executive Irena Marasea, whose name is often attached to the landmark sales, labelled it a “wonderful achievement” for the team.

She said it was becoming increasingly common for properties in the area to be sold for six-figures.

A new record was set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent in March. Picture: Brookwater Residential

“In the first four months of 2021, the Brookwater suburb recorded 16 house sales worth more than $17.1 million, with seven of those each bringing in more than a million dollars, or a total of $9.35 million,” Ms Marasea said.

It comes amid Queensland’s red-hot property boom, with some properties even snapped up by interstate buyers eager to relocate.

A record $2 million sale for the area was in achieved in March following the sale of a five-bedroom home at Augusta Point.

It smashed the previous sale record of $1.58 million from last November by about $420,000.

68-72 Oakview Circuit, Brookwater held the previous record for most expensive sale in Brookwater. Picture: Brookwater Residential

Understandably, demand for homes in the area has subsequently driven up asking prices.

New figures revealed the median house price jumped from about $850,000 last year to $961,500 in the first four months of 2021.

Meanwhile, the average price of golf course-front properties increased from $979,000 in 2020 to $1.21 million.

Non-golf course frontage houses spiked from $789,000 to sit at $940,000.

Greg Wilson and his wife Nadia are among some of the many long-term residents to call Brookwater home.

Wilson family with Brookwater Residential agent Irena Marasea.

The couple, along with their two teenagers, moved from their previous home on Birchwood Cres to another property on the same street.

Mr Wilson was keen to shift to a property situated on the golf course, snapping it up for $1.4 million.

“We’d always had our eye on this particular three-level house, and when it come onto the market we were ready to move-in – the timing was right,” he said.

“We didn’t even look at any other properties,” Mr Wilson said.

7/83 Birchwood Crescent at Brookwater swapped hands for $1.2 million earlier this year. Picture: Brookwater Residential

The family had been living at Birchwood Cres since returning from the US in 2007.

“I know it’s a cliché, but we absolutely love living here,” he said.

“We don’t see ourselves leaving anytime soon – we plan on retiring in this home.”

The friendly community also influenced his family’s decision to remain in the area.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.