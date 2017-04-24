Prestigious new car showroom unveiled for Ipswich

STATE-OF-ART: One of most-prestigious new car showrooms ever developed in Ipswich has been unveiled at Augustine Heights.

It will be located on an 8500m2 site between Gateway Dr and Augusta Pwy, the busiest suburban road in the city with over 31,000 vehicles a day passing the site.

The planned two-storey showroom, which will have four levels, will feature start-of-the-art facilities and an ultra-modern approach to new car displays.

It is being developed by well-known Brisbane car dealer Ted Van Riel, the CEO and owner of the Keema Automotive Group.

Keema currently operates from six sites around Brisbane, Logan and Redland.

A town planning application was lodged with Ipswich City Council last week for the first stage of the multi-million dollar development.

The application states up to 100 employees will work at the site.

Stage 1 involves two car showrooms, twelve service bays, office space and 114 car parks.

A planned second stage will see an additional showroom, a further twelve service bays and 46 car parking spaces.

Mr Van Riel said the facility would fill a community need.

"People in the Springfield and Augustine Heights suburbs don't have a place to go to get new cars, used cars or get authorised service,” he said.

"They sometimes have to travel 20 kilometres, so it is a community thing.

"We are looking forward to emplying 100 local people.”

An ultra modern new car showroom, the brainchild of Keema Automotive Group CEO Ted Van Riel, is slated to open in mid-2018.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 councillor Paul Tully described the project as "one of the most-exciting developments in Ipswich's eastern suburbs for many years”.

Cr Tully said it would bring dozens of jobs to the local Ipswich area encouraging allied development and filling a major need for local residents.

"There are currently no car sale yards in Ipswich's eastern suburbs and this will provide a key outlet for the 80,000 people who live within 10 minutes' drive of Augustine Heights.

"The developer has indicated the new showrooms should be open by mid-2018.

"This will take car showrooms in Ipswich to another level.

"I congratulate Ted Van Riel on establishing the new facility in the Springfield area which is part of the fastest-growing region in Queensland.”

Mr Van Riel said the showroom would be "ultra-modern”.

"It will have the very latest new technology - touch screen devices and how to configure your car in the colours that you like, the leather that you like and with the features that you like,” he said.

"Having that done while you are doing a test drive is all part of the new digital world.”