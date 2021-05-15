Prestigious boys’ school hit by child abuse allegations

Allegations of child abuse have been levelled at a prestigious Catholic boys’ school, with former students urged to come forward.

Allegations of child abuse have been levelled at a prestigious Brisbane Catholic boys' school, with lawyers urging former students to come forward.

Nudgee Junior College, renamed Ambrose Treacy College in 2015, is at the centre of a legal probe concerning young boys who attended the Indooroopilly institution from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s.

Principal of Ambrose Treacy College, Chris Ryan, said he was unaware of any specifics around the allegations.

"I empathise with and feel compassion for anybody who has experienced harm in any way," said Mr Ryan, who joined the college in 2020.

"The safeguarding and protection of children is paramount and at the core of what we do."

On Friday, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers placed an advertisement in The Courier-Mail stating it was "investigating allegations of abuse at the school" and needed the help of students who attended between 1965 and 1985.

"All calls will be treated with the strictest of confidence," it said.

During the time the alleged abuse occurred, Nudgee Junior was predominantly a primary boarding school run by the Christian Brothers.

A spokesperson for the Christian Brothers Oceania Province declined to comment on the allegations.

In 2007 the Christian Brothers handed governance of its 50-plus schools to Edmund Rice Education Australia, which now runs nine schools in Queensland, including St Joseph's Nudgee, St Joseph's Gregory Terrace, St Laurence's, St James and St Patrick's in Brisbane.

Edmund Rice Education Australia and Maurice Blackburn Lawyers were also contacted for comment.

Ambrose Treacy College, previously the largest feeder school for Nudgee and Terrace, currently has 1320 students spanning Years 4 to 12.

