Prestigious academic award presented to Goodna SS

Digital technologies coach Jay Page, Year 5 student Sage and principal and STEM coordinator Dan Dempsey were thrilled to receive one of two only Professor Peter Doherty Outstanding School STEM awards.

Digital technologies coach Jay Page, Year 5 student Sage and principal and STEM coordinator Dan Dempsey were thrilled to receive one of two only Professor Peter Doherty Outstanding School STEM awards. Contributed

GOODNA State School has received one of only two Professor Peter Doherty Outstanding School STEM awards for 2018.

The hotly contested Queensland based award recognises state and private primary and secondary schools that have made innovative contributions to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Queensland.

Professor Peter Doherty was educated at Indooroopilly State High School and studied veterinary science at the University of Queensland. In 1996 he won the Nobel Prize for physiology for his work in immunology.

Goodna State School principal and STEM coordinator Dan Dempsey said he was honoured to be leading a learning community that boasts a proud history of inclusion and academic excellence.

"Our outstanding School STEM Award for 2018 is reflective of a long and significant journey of commitment, success, refinement, innovation and collaboration,” he said.

"This work started many years ago and has been supported and expanded over time by the entire Goodna State School community.”

Mr Dempsey said the school had handwritten endorsements from Sir David Attenborough, Dr Bob Brown and Kelly O'Shanassy, the CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation.

"A key strategy has been to forge links with academia, industry and the arts.

"Real world connections validate our curriculum and demonstrate to kids that learning has purpose and relevance,” he said.

"Archibald Prize winning artist Davida Allen is our science patron and has worked with our children linking environmental science with art.

"It's about trying different things,” he said. "A curriculum for a world that will be markedly unlike what has gone before. And our success is measurable: results are just in for the International Competitions and Assessments for Schools program (ICAS).

"We're thrilled that Year 5 student Sage has won a 2018 University of New South Wales Medal for Science - her second for science and fourth medal overall in the competition.”