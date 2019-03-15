Menu
FROM THE ASHES: Jon Campbell, Dan Ludwig and Clive Jones celebrate the end of an era at the Spring Street Baseball ground.
President recalls symbolic burning of Muskets' can bar

callum dick
by
15th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
ON THE eve of yet another Greater Brisbane League finals berth, the Ipswich Musketeers are primed to break their Division 1 drought and bring some silverware out west once again.

President Jon Campbell confirmed the last top flight championship the Musketeers won was back in 2001, when Mark 'Dusty' Dale led the club to a long-awaited title more than a decade in the making.

Before that it was the '88 campaign, of which Campbell was a part and which is well known for the symbolic burning of the can bar that followed.

It capped a four-peat of Musketeers championships which came just prior to the ball club's move from Spring St at East Ipswich to its current home at Tivoli.

"We did it too early. We stayed another year longer and had to rebuild it again,” Campbell recalled.

Current Musketeer Wade Dutton hopes the team can end the 18-year drought this season.

"Raring to go. Hopefully we can break the drought and win it for Ipswich, and for the Muskies,” Dutton said.

