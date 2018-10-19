Menu
President Dave's taking city's stamp club 'to the world'

19th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

THE largest day on Ipswich's stamp-collecting calendar is approaching fast, with the club's annual collection day this weekend.

A pastime spanning hundreds of years, Ipswich Stamp Club president Dave Roberts said the event and collecting remained popular.

In the past eight years, the club has blossomed from 23 members to about 80 under Mr Roberts' presidency.

He said the secret to the club's success was its evolution.

"Many clubs haven't changed with the times - that's what we've been doing slowly," he said.

"We've gone ahead in leaps and bounds."

"I'm taking the club to the world.

"The world is your oyster, today, with technology."

Several clubs from across southeast Queensland will attend Sunday's event with their club books, giving members and visitors access to stamps for sale which would not normally be available.

An auction will be held with about 250 lots expected, providing something of interest to every collector.

The free Stamp Day will be held at North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre on Sunday, between 9am-4pm.

Visit ipswichstampclub.org for more information.

