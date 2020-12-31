Preserving Ipswich sport history precious as ever: Thank you

Ipswich and Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw with the NRLW Premiership Trophy won by her team again this year. Picture: Richard Walker

Ipswich and Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw with the NRLW Premiership Trophy won by her team again this year. Picture: Richard Walker

OPINION

HAVING just completed a review of the year and highlighted Ipswich's leading sporting dynasties, it's easy to offer what tops my 2021 wishlist.

Apart from wanting normal sport to return around the Ipswich region, the big hope is for more talented home-bred people to keep making higher level teams.

Ipswich's sporting reputation continues to grow through the efforts of elite achievers like tennis ace Ash Barty, rugby league leader Ali Brigginshaw and Australian Dolphins swimmer Leah Neale.

It's wonderful to see women inspiring others with their sportsmanship as much as their incredible skills.

Hopefully more men step up in 2021 after the successes of City of Ipswich sportstars of the year Joshua Routledge (softball) and multi-talented teenage martial artist Blake Murray.

Routledge and Murray impressed on the world stage, maintaining past traditions of regionally-bred achievers.

It is pleasing to see footballers like Dylan Wenzel-Halls and latest debutant Alex Parsons already involved in the latest A-League season.

It is also reassuring to have regional cricketer Jack Wood securing a Queensland Bulls contract and invited to join the Brisbane Heat Big Bash League squad.

The ultimate goal is for players with strong Ipswich club links to be recognised and progress to the highest level.

But while we keep a keen eye on the promising prospects, it is essential to preserve the city's wonderful sporting history.

For more than 150 years, The Queensland Times has done that.

Although we no longer have a paper for people to cut out their special articles, the QT digital service ensures fine achievements are forever captured and retained online.

Our QT website will continue to record Ipswich memories in a diverse range of sports. That includes anniversaries and highlights to challenges and defying tough times.

The consistent theme remains: Putting Ipswich first.

The QT will continue to work with residents retaining our vital history.

People like Ross Hallett and John Roderick are to be applauded for compiling an International Honour Board for football. It is a precious display, rich in wonderful stories.

Other Ipswich history gatherers like Melanie Rush and Wayne Jones are also doing a fine job ensuring our past glories are not lost in a rapidly changing world.

We need to re-tell the best stories of the past to help retain Ipswich's independence and identity.

As my six-part dynasty series displayed, we can learn as much from the past as the present.

Strong family values, loyalty, daring tactics and strong work ethics are trademarks of Ipswich's greats.

CHECK IT OUT: Our top dynasties

Thanks to everyone who has assisted me during a most challenging 2020, largely working remotely.

Your contribution is much appreciated, especially the people subscribing to the QT online website - to help me, help you.

By clicking on one of my sport stories and taking up an inexpensive digital subscription, you are helping me preserve valuable sporting history.

I look forward to catching up with everyone after my holiday break in January.