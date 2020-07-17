Television presenters are taught to remain poised at all times, and this one could probably take the crown for doing just that.

Marichka Padalko was reading the news live in Ukraine when part of her front tooth fell out.

Instead of interrupting the broadcast or acknowledging the awkward blunder, Padalko just put the chunk in her hand and continued as if nothing had happened.

The journalist wasn't going to get out of the situation that easily though, with viewers noticing the loose tooth, forcing Padalko to respond.

"Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip a blogger posted which subsequently spread across media around the world.

"But we underestimated the attention of our viewers."

Padalko said it was probably the most curious experience she had encountered in her 20 years as a presenter.

"Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable," she said.

The mother of three said the broken tooth resulted from an accident with her daughter more than 10 years ago.

Her daughter grabbed a heavy metal alarm clock and swung it around while she was sleeping, hitting her in the mouth as she yawned.

Padalko recently decided to have a "radical repair" but forgot to avoid biting on hard food until the end of her treatment.

She said her colleague wrote to her saying, "you reacted as if you lost your teeth every day".

Padalko said she was impressed by the amount of support she had received.

And in true newsreader style, she signed off her post.

"In any situation, keep calm," she said.

"See you tomorrow morning."

Padalko has been sharing media clips from around the world to her Instagram account.

Originally published as Presenter loses front tooth live on air