Prescription drugs more dangerous than guns

25th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BIG PHARMA: A readers says the media's hype over guns isn't warranted.
BIG PHARMA: A readers says the media's hype over guns isn't warranted.

A RECENT ABC program revealed that there were 800 deaths since 2014 due to prescription medication. Examples given are from opioids and oxycontin used as pain relief in overdose quantities.

These drugs appear to be more dangerous than guns and motor vehicles.

As a consequence of fatal prescription drug fatalities the government should be looking at an opioid handback rather than a gun amnesty, which is soon to take place.

The media's hype over guns isn't warranted when we compare gun deaths to deaths from prescription medication.

However, I venture nothing will be done about opioid deaths as large pharmaceutical corporations are making huge profits from the manufacture of prescription medications and the resulting taxation that flows to government coffers.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  painkillers prescription drugs

Post Your Ad Here!