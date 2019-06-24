Menu
Scenic Rim Regional Council have provided information about the State Government's new waste levy. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Preparing for waste charges come July

24th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
SCENIC Rim Regional Council has been working with businesses across the region to raise awareness of commercial impacts associated with the introduction of the Queensland Government's waste levy on July 1.

Mayor Greg Christensen said information about the new charges for commercial waste has been provided directly to businesses which are known generators of commercial waste and to users of council's waste facilities.

While the levy will impact commercial gate fees at waste facilities, it will not directly affect residents who generate domestic household waste.

In addition to council gate fees, the levy rate of $75 per tonne will apply to general mixed commercial waste, including treated timber, sawdust and shavings.

Fees of $155 per tonne and $105 per tonne respectively will apply to the disposal of materials classed as Regulated Waste Category 1 and Regulated Waste Category 2 under the Environmental Protection Amendment Regulation 2018.

The fee structure for vehicles delivering waste to council's facilities starts at $12.

Commercial operators are encouraged to visit the Queensland Government website, qld.gov.au/waste-disposal-levy, or speak with Council's Waste Services staff.

More Stories

Show More
business waste levy
Ipswich Queensland Times

