Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

FACING the defending Langer Cup champions first up is a tough assignment for any schoolboy rugby league team.

However, Ipswich State High hopes to use the testing early schedule to their advantage.

Preparing to tackle Palm Beach Currumbin at the North Ipswich Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, Ipswich State High's Langer Cup side has a core of quality players returning after a long wait and measured preparation.

"They are always very kind to us with the draw,'' Ipswich State High head coach Josh Bretherton joked.

"It's a tough game to start. There's no secret they (Palm Beach Currumbin) have been the benchmark in Queensland for a number of years now. So for us, we see it as just a really great opportunity to give ourselves a rugby league test.

"We spoke about it with the boys today - to see how ready we are this season to compete because we know they are a team that, no matter what, will be super competitive for 60 minutes.''

Ipswich State High then have to face regular Langer Cup finalists Marsden and Keebra Park before a short competition break due to school holidays.

"We'll look at where we are at after round one and the plan is be ready and make an assault on the season late in the year,'' Bretherton said.

Ipswich State High did that last season, stringing together some late wins to make the semi-finals.

With Coombabah and Mabel Park extending this year's competition to eight teams, Bretherton knows some early victories are vital.

"Last year it got a little bit tense,'' he said. "We had to work harder for it late in the year.

"It would be nice to get some wins on the board but we're also mindful that we've got a reasonably tough start.

"For us, it's really about making sure we play some good footy in the first three weeks.

"If we get some results, excellent. They are good points banked.

"But if not we are very aware we've had a tough start and we can settle into the season.''

Ipswich's Langer Cup matches will be among 24 games a week livestreamed on News Corp websites, including The Queensland Times.

That includes the addition of Langer Cup Reserve Grade and Walters Cup (year 10) competitions where Ipswich State High is also well represented.

Despite some minor disruptions, Bretherton said his team's preparation this year was far better than the previous COVID-impacted season.

"It's certainly more settled than last year,'' Bretherton said.

"They have restructured our schoolboys season which is starting a little bit later than normal.

"It's been a bit of a long wait for everybody to get to the start of the season.''

Ipswich State High players have been training since the start of February.

"We've had to tailor the pre-season a little bit around the Mal Meninga season so you don't work those guys too hard while they are also trying to compete at that level,'' he said.

Ipswich State High School players training for the expanded 2021 Langer Cup competition.

However, Bretherton was confident his squad would ease smoothly into the new season.

"Most of the preparation has been very, very good,'' he said.

"The last couple of weeks has been a little bit disrupted but it will be the same for everyone.

"With state championships the other week, there were a few boys away there (representing Met West) and we've had a couple of boys there who have been working through longer-term injuries who have come good.

"They are ready to go. It's been getting time into everybody has been probably a little bit of a challenge for us.''

The 2021 Ipswich State High School leadership group features captain Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, assisted by vice captains Josiah Pahulu and Mason Pintegne.

Ipswich State High School North Queensland Cowboys signing Kulikefu Finefeuiaki at the school's rugby league season launch at the Jets Leagues Club. Picture: David Lems

Other senior players moving up from year 11 into the Langer Cup side are Damien Burrows, Samson Sauaso and Tommy Luhrman.

"It's a really good group of boys who have got some experience at that level,'' the coach said.

"It's always handy to have guys that know what they are in for.''

Contracted to the North Queensland Cowboys along with Finefeuiaki, halfback Jake Self is likely to control the kicking game.

"Jake is a very proficient kicker,'' Bretherton said. "He's been doing kicking for basically most teams he's played in.''

Finefeuiaki was recently named in the Queensland under-18 merit team with Oliva Laulualo and Kane Self selected in the state 14/15 years side after the recent Secondary School carnival at Kawana.

This year's midweek Langer Cup schoolboy series has been expanded with each school fielding sides in the Langer Cup Reserve and Walters Cup competitions.

"It means that Wednesdays go back to being a little bit busier for coaching staff,'' Bretherton said.

"But where the 10s (Walters Cup), the Reserve Grade and the Langer are all playing together is super exciting for the community and the family.

"So we're really excited about being back at the (North Ipswich) stadium tomorrow night and having everybody together.''

Preparing for his team's latest training session, Bretherton was pleased to have Jonathan Dore and Shane Harris assisting with the respective Langer Cup Reserves and Walters Cup teams.

"Both those gentleman have done that before,'' Bretherton said.

"Last year, there was no official Reserve Grade comp so that was a little bit frustrating for those boys.

"The year before was the year that our Reserve Grade team took it out. They did a really good job.

"That was Mr Dore who took that as well so we're excited to see what they can do this year.''

The extended 2021 Ipswich State High School rugby league squad featuring players involved in the Langer Cup, Langer Cup Reserves and Walters Cup competitions.

