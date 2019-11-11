Prepare to leave: Current bushfire warnings for Scenic Rim

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a number of fires burning in the Scenic Rim.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a number of fires burning in the Scenic Rim. Zizi Averill

RESIDENTS of Rosevale, Clumber, Moogerah and Tarome have been urged to be prepared to leave due to large bushfires burning in the region.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Rosevale (south west of Ipswich) bushfire as at 11am Mon 11 November

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Rosevale and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 11am, Monday 11 November, a large fire is burning to the south of Baker Road, Kerwitz Road and Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale. It is travelling in a north, north easterly direction and is likely to impact Baker Road, Kerwitz Road, Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale later today.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire, with the support of water bombing aircraft and heavy machinery. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

An evacuation centre open at Harrisville School of Arts, Hall Street Harrisville for residents who choose to self-evacuate.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Clumber and Moogerah (south of Boonah) bushfire as at 11am Mon 11 November

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Clumber and Moogerah and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 11am, Monday 11 November, a fire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Wilson Road. The fire is not directly impacting properties along Wilson Road, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave. Those who have left the area should not return until advised it is safe to do so.

Crews will continue to patrol and monitor the area today, with the support of water bombing aircraft and heavy machinery. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

A place of refuge for horses is open at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Tarome bushfire as at 11am Mon 11 Nov

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Tarome and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 11am, Monday 11 November, a fire is continuing to travel in a north-easterly direction in the vicinity of Merlehan Road, Tarome Road and Logan Lane. The fire is not directly impacting properties, however, this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.

Those who have left the area should not return until advised it is safe to do so.

A place of refuge for horses is open at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire, supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy machinery. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 1pm or if the situation changes.