'Fire is contained': Redbank Plains bushfire

UPDATE 3.50PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Rice Rd and Halletts Rd, Redbank Plains.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect the area, so residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER

'Prepare to leave': Redbank Plains bushfire could worsen

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Service advise there is a bushfire in Redbank Plains and conditions could get worse.

The fast-moving fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction from Rice Rd and Halletts Rd towards Swanbank.

The fire is likely to impact properties between Halletts Rd and Blackheath Rd, Redbank Plains.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan," a QFES spokesperson said. "You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

The declaration of an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made at 2.48pm. QPS

Police declared an emergency situation in relation to the bushfire at 2.48pm.

The declared zone is bounded by Halletts Rd, Griffiths Rd and Sunbird Drive.

"Police are urging people not to enter the declared zone and to avoid any travel unless directed to by emergency services," a police spokesperson said.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.



KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map



FURTHER INFORMATION

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au



The next update will be provided by 5pm or if the situation changes.