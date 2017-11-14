Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Prepare for growth now or bottleneck will be disastrous

Andrew Korner
by

A SLIGHT hiccup in the beginning of construction on a major expansion of the Karalee shopping centre will only delay the inevitable.

Karalee is growing, but when the new shops are finished in less than two years, this area is going to see an unprecedented level of activity.

Add to that the abundance of land for further residential development.

I'm afraid that means the Mt Crosby Rd-Warrego Hwy interchange is going to be even more choked up at peak times. The delay in construction of the new shopping centre may have bought the State Government some time, but will it be enough?

So far, the best we've got is a petition led by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden - a petition he's yet to get a response to.

Congestion on Mt Crosby Rd might be an inconvenience, but the backing up of cars on the off-ramps of the highway is potentially disastrous. This is a problem that needs to be addressed before it gets any worse.

Topics:  ipswich business karalee my comment opinion

Ipswich Queensland Times
Council reveal design for new $5 million library

Council reveal design for new $5 million library

The much-anticipated facility is on target for a July 2018 opening.

Councillor tells Jordan candidates what's up

Councillor David Morrison has provided his top five issues regarding the seat of Jordan.

Councillor says candidates should consider his concerns for the area

Bank faces cash grab claim

Greg Lenthall is part of a class action against Westpac.

Westpac to fight claims

Labor's plan to get teachers to schools that need them

BACK TO SCHOOL: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk chats with students at Edge Hill State Primary School in Cairns on the campaign trail yesterday.

But LNP says it is a desperate policy

Local Partners