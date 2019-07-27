Prepare for feature challenge at next Marburg meet

TROT TACTICS

KEEP your eyes peeled for posters and flyers around with the story for Barastoc Classic day on Sunday, August 4.

They are up on Facebook as well, as the Marburg folk go all out for the last feature meeting of the 2018/19 racing season.

Trot Tactics takes this opportunity to thank The Queensland Times for their endless support of harness racing in the Great South East.

Without the QT we would have no voice. With it, Marburg continues to go forward.

Don't forget that all the kids amusements are free and supervised at the Marburg-hosted events.

And a reminder about the harness sale at Marburg after tomorrow morning's trials.

Job well done

SOMETIMES we have to shift our focus from the Ipswich footprint and head elsewhere for a good story.

The following is from the Australian Harness Racing website. It concerns a job well and religiously done which reaped a dream reward, and a partnership with a former Ipswich based reinsman, whose departure appears to have wrecked the "Ipswich factor” in our honour board section.

Redcliffe horsewoman Aileen Smith achieved a lifetime dream at 7.20pm at Albion Park on Saturday. Then after getting back home relatively early, she rugged up her horses, had some chicken wings, a cup of tea, and then she retired to bed.

"I was up by 4.30 the next morning to tend to my horses. The world doesn't stop when you win a Group One. It was an absolutely amazing feeling and a dream come true, but life goes on,” the ever humble Smith said

"Saturday was a great night, but Sunday was no different''.

Up until Saturday night, Smith had never even lined up a starter in a Group One event.

Jiggle And Jive not only won the $100,000 Egmont Park Stud Triad for the 2yo pacing fillies, but she also did it comfortably by 3.9m in 1:54.9 - and on Racing Queensland's biggest night of the season.

After getting to the front Nathan Dawson set the daughter of Bettor's Delight alive mid-race and after two final quarters of 28.5, they simply had to much sprint for their 10 opponents.

It was also the most memorable race of Nathan Dawson's career. The 23-year-old also nailed his first Group One event.

"It doesn't get any better than this. This is why we all race every week, hoping we can all get a Group 1 one day I'm rapt. This is a moment I will never forget. I just want to thank everyone who made it possible, especially Aileen.”

"She had the horse in perfect condition tonight. She has made my dream come true,” the 23-year-old Tamborine reinsman said.

Nathan's new base

YOU may have been wondering where Nathan Dawson's strike rate had gone to.

He has moved to Tamborine to pursue not only a change of scenery, but matters of the heart.

Don't worry, he is whacking out bulk winners but he is a geographical casualty due to our policy of reporting only winners where at least one half of the training driving combination resides in the greater Ipswich footprint.

Gone, but not forgotten, as he is still good for a steady four or five winners a week.

Time to regroup

THE Winter Carnival is over for another year and soon the endangered hobbyists will come cautiously out of the undergrowth.

At least this time it was not a total wipeout with Team Seymour and Dixon snagging the Blacks A Fake and the Sunshine Sprint.

The 2yo Fillies Triad went to Aileen Smith, the new "Queen Of Knight Street”.

The rest of us can spend the intervening period re-grouping, while searching for that elusive "good one”.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: E/w 11: Royal Lincoln (J Wallace).

R2: Quinella 1-8: Our Bondi Beach (N Dawson) and ThatswhatIsaid (B Barnes).

R3: Box trifecta 1-3-12: Mafuta Vautin (A Sanderson)-Unassuming Champ (D Gatt-Bouquet)-Tom Me Gun (N McMullen).

R4: Quinella 2-10: Melanna Beach (C Rauchenberger) and Royal Story (B Hewitt).

R5: E/w 4: Havana Moon (P McMullen).

R6: Box trifecta 3-6-9: Hughie Green (J Cremin)-Holy Camp Clive (A Frisby)-Bohdi Tree (P Greig).

R7: Quinella 1-9: One Hell Of A Ride (N Dawson) and Tulhurst Ace (T McMullen).

R8: Quinella 2-3: Getoutnwalk (A Richardson) and Lisa Lincoln (T Dawson).

R9: E/w 2: Leos Best (G Dixon).

R10: Box trifecta 4-5-6: Empire Bay (P McMullen)- Miracle Rising (A Richardson)-Justabitnoisy (D Lee).

Honour board

Leader board figures resumed normality again with Adam Richardson at the top of his game posting six successes for the week while Darrell Graham filled in his time preparing four winners.

Most pleasing was Epirus Boy (Danny Gatt-Bouquet for Mitchell Dawson); A Better Chance (Nikki Chalk with the steer for Bill Crosby); Feelin For A Rainbow, (Sharlene Russell's chance at a Classic); and Nathan Dawson's first Group One aboard Jiggle And Jive for Aileen Smith. Ipswich factor: 31/52.

Albion Park, July 19: Mafuta Vautin (Grant Dixon for Darrell Graham), Getoutnwalk (Adam Richardson for Ryan Veivers), Soldier Of Fortune (Taleah McMullen for Karen Schulz).

Albion Park, July 20: Tom Me Gun (Chris Geary for Narissa McMullen), Jossie James (Adam Sanderson for Wayne Graham), Bill Haley (Mark Purdon for Darrell Graham), Secret Jack (Adam Richardson for Chris Monte).

Marburg, July 22: My Precious Yankee (Pete McMullen for Lisa Bahr), All Madness (Pete McMullen for Clint Patroff), Feelinforarainbow (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell), Zenmach (Paul Matis), Aqua Cruiser (Michael Tenardi).

Albion Park, July 23: Garland Greene (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini), Comigal (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill), Secret Agent Tycoon (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers), Dataldo (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith), Just A Dale (Adam Richardson for Graham White), She Got Sass (Tim Gillespie).

Redcliffe, July 24: Vasari (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes), Epirus Boy (Danny Gatt-Bouquet for Mitchell Dawson), Mach Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin), Meant To Be Me (Hayden Barnes for Ryan Veivers), Alot Of Cost (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith), Rory Mach (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham), Go Ahead Make My Day (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill).

Albion Park, July 25: Maywyns Jewel (Kelli Dawson), Caesars Astrum (Adam Richardson for Richard Hutchinson), A Better Chance (Nikki Chalk for Bill Crosby), Bundjalong Beauty (Adam Richardson for Kay Crone), Lurah (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham),With Authority (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).