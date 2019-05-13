Preparations in full swing for Ipswich Show

THE rides are being assembled, the cold rooms are switched on, and the pens are ready for the animals which all means only one thing.

It's show time!

For the last few years the numbers have been on the rise, showing that Ipswich residents still share the passion for the biggest event on every family's calendar.

Again taking place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Ipswich Show brings together the city's diverse community for a weekend of celebration, and at this stage the forecast is bright sunny days.

Ipswich Show Society president David 'Rusty' Thomas said that he's watching the weather which seems to change every day and is really excited about a new attraction.

"Warren Brophy and his Human Cannonball is really exciting, we've been trying for a while to get this stunt to the Ipswich Show," Rusty said. "We came close last year but logistics got in the way, but this year I'm happy to see it arrive, it's going to be the talk of the show.

"Also this year we have lots more to offer in food, we've got more than ever before, and we always try to change things around a bit. There will be a new food court near the dining hall, which will be a great family area."

FUN TIMES: Ipswich Show Society president Rusty Thomas is pumped for the 2019 Ipswich Show. Rob Williams

Rusty travels to shows around the country at his own expense to see what other shows are doing, so that when he starts planning each Ipswich Show he can give people what they want.

"You have to mix things up every year, you don't want it being the 'same old, same old', so I've been to Sydney, Perth, Mackay, Toowoomba and Cairns to see what they are doing and how they run their shows.

"I hear from the people who work on the show circuit that they love coming to Ipswich becuase they feel it is one of the best in the state, based on the fact we go to the effort of dressing up the place and creating a great family atmosphere. All of us who work at shows need to encourage each other and not stand still, and I'd encourage anyone to let us know what they want to see at The Ipswich Show."

The last few years have seen numbers go up, especially after the public holiday was moved from Thursday to Friday, as it meant people were staying in Ipswich and going to the show with their families.

"We've had so many holidays recently, plus with Mother's Day you have to make sure the show doesn't clash," Rusty said, who has had a 50 year relationship with the Ipswich Show.

"All I want to see is a good crowd over the three days. There's something really special when you walk around see families having a great time, and it doesn't happen without so many people in Ipswich banding together to make it all happen."

This year marks 146 years since the first 'City Fair' back in 1873. The Ipswich Show Society, formally called the Ipswich Agricultural and Horticultural Society, was established on the 14th March 1866, which then became the Queensland Pastoral and Agricultural Society, established on 28th August 1872.

Originally held in Churchill facing the Bremer River, the Ipswich Agricultural and Horticultural Society organised activities and merriment for resident farming families. Thanks to their hard work, and the continuing efforts of the Ipswich Show Society, the carnival has become a major event on the Ipswich calendar.

Attendees should make the most of the annual occasion by taking advantage of membership prices. By becoming a member, families can enjoy cheaper entry fees, ride pass prices, and dining experiences. Memberships are also available for singles and couples to ensure everyone gets a good time at this year's show.

Celebrate the great people and products of Ipswich at your Ipswich Show, May 17-19.

Check out the showtimes, maps, information and interviews with the perfomers with your FREE 12 page Ipswich Show Guide included with your QT on May 17 and 18. For membership information visit www.ipswichshow.com.au