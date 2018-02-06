Prep twins discover the ideal book for them

PREPPIES Sophie and Charlie Sinclair can't read on their own yet but that doesn't stop them getting excited about books.

The five-year-old twins say their parents often read to them before bed but the girls love flicking through the pages together.

"We like picture books, books about fairies and dinosaur books,” Sophie said. "Oh, and books about cake monsters - monsters that eat cakes.”

The West Moreton Anglican College students will be able to enjoy a book about twins during their first term at a new school - for just $3.

Children's author Enid Blyton's classic The Twins at St Clare's is just one of the books QT readers can collect as part of a special promotion.

The Twins at St Clare's was first published in 1941.

It's set in an English girls' boarding school and tells the story of twin sisters Pat and Isabel O'Sullivan.

The girls have just finished at junior school but when it's time to go a new school, their parents refuse to send them to an elite, expensive school as they are afraid the twins may become spoilt and snobbish.

The twins are determined to be as difficult as possible during their first term.

Books to collect

TODAY - The Twins at St Clare's (QT)

TOMORROW - The Mystery of the Burnt Cottage (QT)

THURSDAY, Feb 8 - Naughty Amelia Jane (QT)

FRIDAY, Feb 9 - The Children on the Cherry Tree Farm (QT)

SATURDAY, Feb 10 - The Secret Seven (QT)

SUNDAY, FEB 11 - Five Go Adventuring Again (Sunday Mail)

MONDAY, FEB 12 - Holiday Adventures (QT)

TUESDAY, FEB 13 - Brer Rabbit Short Stories (QT)

WEDNESDAY, FEB 14 - Malory Towers - First Term (QT)

THURSDAY, FEB 15 - The O'Sullivan Twins at St Clare's (QT)

FRIDAY, FEB 16 - Secret Seven Adventure (QT)

SATURDAY, FEB 17 - The Naughtiest Girl in the School (QT)

SUNDAY, FEB 18 - The Adventures of the Wishing Chair (Sunday Mail)

Go to www.enidblytoncoll

ection.com.au