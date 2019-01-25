Prep student ready for next step

LORELEI Hansen is excited to start school on Tuesday.

The prep student is one of 50 enrolled to start at the newly built Spring Mountain State School.

Mum Cyndall Hansen said she would probably shed a couple of tears as her first born headed through the school gates for the first time.

"I'm quite happy for her to go to school, she's ready,” Mrs Hansen said.

"She already spells her name and loves learning. I think it will be good for her.”

The family of five are building a new home at Spring Mountain.

"We just moved from Sydney. My husband is in the military.

"The process has been really easy, they've been really accommodating. We're all really excited. It will be strange for a while, adjustment will be hard.”

But Mrs Hansen isn't worried about her bubbly and outgoing daughter "she loves making friends”.

Cyndall and Ben Hansen with Lorelei, 5, and Willem, 3.5. Cordell Richardson

A Department of Education spokesperson said around 50 students were expected on day one, 2019.

"Students from this emerging new community continue to be enrolled for the 2019 school year, in year levels Prep to Year 6,” the spokesperson said.

"Many more are expected during the year as the housing projects that are under construction around the school are handed over to families.

"Spring Mountain State School is another wonderful example of where the Palaszczuk Government is investing in green field communities across the state.

"Along with the other thriving schools in the Greater Springfield area, Spring Mountain State School will join this exciting coalition of education providers serving one of the nation's fastest growing areas.

"We know that new schools are needed in these areas and we are building the education infrastructure to meet this demand.

"With other Greater Springfield state schools sitting at around or over 1000 students, this extra primary schooling capacity in the area is a vital addition to this network of schools.”

Spring Mountain students and teachers will have access to exciting, brand new, state-of-the-art educational and learning facilities including, 30 multi-functional classrooms, music and science rooms, resource centre, multi-purpose hall, administration building, canteen and uniform shop, facilities officer's room and a large oval.