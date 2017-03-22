29°
News

Did your child Make The Grade for 2017?

22nd Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Making the Grade 2017
Making the Grade 2017

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY we celebrate school starting for thousands of Ipswich children with our 60-page My First Year liftout.

Every available class of prep students in every school in the Ipswich region is featured.

At The QT, we are always happy to provide our photos for the public to buy and parents, grandparents and legal guardians are welcome to come in and purchase them.

But we can only do that for close family members, and only across the counter, so come visit us at our office at 260 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  making the grade prep students

Black Lung: Inquiry into disease to be released today

Black Lung: Inquiry into disease to be released today

A Queensland inquiry into black lung will release its interim report on how the disease re-emerged after no cases were detected for three decades.

CBD property on market for first time in 17 years

Ipswich CBD property on the market for the first time since 2000.

ALWAYS wanted to own a commercial property in Ipswich's CBD?

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

He's been in a crashing plane but says this was worse

THANK YOU: Daryl Small of Riverview is grateful to Yellow Cabs for helping him to retrieve this lost birthday card sent from his grandson to his wife Coreen.

One lucky grandad

Local Partners

Ipswich music event set for revamp after poor turn out

Music program set to get a revamp after several events missed mark

VIDEO: Bullmastiffs 'great family pets'

NO BULL: The community is encouraged to consider Bull Arab, American Bulldogs and Bullmastiff breeds when adopting pets from RSPCA.

RSPCA push for 'bull' dog breeds to be adopted

CMC Rocks: Changed traffic conditions ahead of festival

Thousands of people will descend on Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2017.

How to get to Australia’s biggest country music event

Major event postponed due to heavy rain

Bubbles on the Lake event postponed due to heavy rain.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

A WOMAN who was accused of ‘fat-shaming’ a fellow patron at a Brisbane Adele concert has denied the claim and slammed the venue for not doing its bit

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

PHOTOS: Festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Urgent Sale Required!

25 Matthew Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

The Owners of this property require it to be SOLD & quickly, otherwise back into the rental pool it goes. Sitting on a 1659sqm block there is also the upside of...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

Brand New Designer Home!!

15 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 375,000

Just completed and fully appointed with everything you would expect plus lots more. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern living as well as polished...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

Modern Terrace House living.

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on the market at the moment. Its just like a modern terrace house and is ideally suited for a busy...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!