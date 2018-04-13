Prenzlau Pride outgrows its original home for 2018

Gearing up for the show are Shane Gannon, Graeme Lehmann, Kevin Larsen and David Wandel.

Gearing up for the show are Shane Gannon, Graeme Lehmann, Kevin Larsen and David Wandel. Lachlan McIvor

THE Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show has only gotten bigger and better each year and, in 2018, the event has now outgrown its original home.

It will move from the grounds of Prenzlau State School to the Lowood Showgrounds, with close to 100 cars of all shapes, sizes and models expected to be on display next Saturday.

The Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade will team up with the Lowood Lions Club and proceeds from the day will be split evenly between the two groups in order to fund two crucial causes.

This year will mark the sixth time the annual show has been held, which spawned from a partnership between the local school and brigade. Brigade First Officer David Wandel said the 2018 event was set to be the biggest yet.

"(The school and the brigade) are the only two things in the Prenzlau area so we said if we do a car show, that way it gets the community involved and it's just gone from that first year, where we only had about 50 cars, and it's just got bigger and bigger," Mr Wandel said.

"The school got too small for us.

"It could only take 80 cars, whereas going to the showground we can take however many we need to."

The brigade will put the money raised from the day towards a full security system for their station.

The Lions will contribute their funds to help the family of young Justin Schmidt of Lowood purchase modifications to their van to better accommodate his wheelchair.

As well as the traditional car show, live music will be played all day and there will also be raffles, kids entertainment, helicopter rides and food and drink for sale.

"A lot of the car clubs around the area and even south east Queensland have been notified that the show is on," Mr Wandel said.

"Come along and have a good day and see all the different cars on show."

The Prenzlau Pride Car and Music Show will be held at the Lowood Showgrounds on Saturday, April 21 with a gold coin donation for entry or $10 to enter a show car.