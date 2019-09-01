Premiership-winner calls time on his stellar career

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets' Mr Reliable Josh Seage retired from the Intrust Super Cup after today's 28-28 draw with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

With Nat Neale earning his 150th cap, Richard Pandia his 100th, Seage's imminent departure and co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker at the helm for the last time the Jets had no shortage of motivation.

Inspired by their milestone men, they took the fight up to the competition's most dominant force to secure their widely-respected mentors a well-deserved farewell gift.

Seage hangs up the boots after grafting out a distinguished career, which took him from Swifts junior and 2010 premiership winner to the Jets in 2011, and onto the Broncos Under-20s and Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in 2012 before reuniting with Ipswich in 2013.

He also had the chance to experience life abroad through the game, spending last year savouring sights in France during a stint with the Albi Tigers.

At the Jets the accomplished second rower played more than 70 games spread over seven seasons and was a key member of the all-conquering 2015 premiers.

The 26-year-old said he had a long association with the club and it had always cared for him and offered a brotherhood to call on when in need of support.

He said he would like to be remembered as a loyal and hard-working teammate who was not afraid to chance his arm whether it came off or not.

"Most people remember me for getting knocked out in the grand final in 2015 and that's fine - we won the grand final,” he joked.

"I think I've always played that backyard footy style and I guess just been a good teammate.

"I've seen all the boys come through and played with them for a long time and the club they've looked after me when I got injured. They've always looked after me.”

The evergreen forward said he was not going to play in 2013 after finishing up with the Broncos 20s but Jets co-coach Ben Walker called and encouraged him to head down and have a run.

"Ben said 'it's different, you'll enjoy you footy',” Seage said. "And if it had have been anywhere else I would have retired a long time ago.

"I enjoy playing here. That's the reason I stayed on.''

Seage said he had recurring knee and shoulder injuries and his condition was continually deteriorating.

The Ipswich State High PE teacher said he would increase his involvement in the school's elite rugby league excellence program and was looking forward to working with junior and imparting his wealth of knowledge.

He's also excited by the prospect of having more free time on the weekends to travel, enjoy outdoor recreation, socialise and pursue other interests.

State of Play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 23: Ipswich Jets 28 (Jacob Teevan, Michael Purcell, Julian Christian, Jayden Connors tries; Michael Purcell 4 goals, 2 penalty goals) drew with Sunshine Coast Falcons 28.

Tom Bushnell