Fortitude Valley SSS
Politics

Premier’s poke at LNP over MP’s bullying claim

by Jessica Marszalek
29th Jan 2020 4:20 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has seized on LNP infighting and explosive bullying claims by retiring veteran MP Jann Stuckey to ask for voters to send the party a by-election message.

Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP needed to have "a very long, hard look at itself".

"I think there's a great opportunity in this Currumbin by-election for the people of Currumbin to send the LNP a very clear message about bullying and the way that the LNP is taking them for granted," she said from Toowoomba.

Asked about Ms Stuckey's claims the LNP just wanted to appoint "a skirt" and any "skirt" would do, Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP had a problem when it came to dealing with women.

Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey has said she was bullied and vilified by members of the LNP.
"I just think that's very sexist language," she said.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick also piled on, saying Ms Stuckey was right to call out bullying.

"Even though Jann Stuckey's not in my party, you've got to feel sorry for her and the way she's been treated by her own party," he said.

"You've got to ask the question, if a political party is not even willing to listen to locals, why would they listen to Queenslander?" he said.

