Annastacia Palaszczuk's pledge to urgently introduce laws to legalise voluntary assisted dying was a curve ball thrown at Labor's election launch on Sunday.

And it was one lobbed just as voters go to the polls for early voting today.

But what many people are wondering is why now?

Ms Palaszczuk had already committed to look at legislation proposed by the Queensland Law Reform Commission in March.

But all of a sudden the plight of the dying is apparently such that the Premier cannot possibly wait another month and the laws have to be introduced to parliament in February.

It's not a topic that's likely to make much difference to Labor in the way of support.

Many Labor voters will support what's actually been shown to be a popular position across society.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed she would vote to legalise voluntary assisted dying if her Labor government wins a third term. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

What is clear though, is that LNP Leader Deb Frecklington was caught off guard.

She wasn't able to give a clear answer today when asked what her position was, preferring to wait until she sees the legislation.

She couldn't even give a personal position on the principle of euthanasia.

"I believe that no-one should have to die alone or in pain," was the best she could come up with.

And so in what has been a lacklustre campaign with few surprises, Labor had one for the LNP.

While it's not going to be forefront in the minds of the majority of voters, it's an issue some in the LNP feel passionately against.

Labor is hoping it has stoked an internal fight on this.

And with two weeks of campaigning left, there's plenty of time for that to dog Ms Frecklington.

Originally published as Premier's last-minute curve ball catches LNP off guard