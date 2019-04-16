Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Premier’s claim over Katter legal letter

by Domanii Cameron
16th Apr 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk claims she hasn't seen Robbie Katter's legal letter asking her to apologise amid their ongoing standoff because she's only just arrived back from a trade mission.

The pair's lawyers have been exchanging letters in recent weeks after public comments Mr Katter made about KAP's ongoing staffing saga.

When asked this afternoon whether she was going to apologise, the Premier said she'd only just arrived back from her 11-day trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, Germany and the UK.

"I haven't seen the letter," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk last year pulled KAP's additional funding that they'd been allocated during the hung parliament because the Queensland trio refused to denounce former Senator Fraser Anning's controversial "final solution" speech.

Ms Palaszczuk's lawyers had asked Mr Katter to apologise.

However the Traeger MP's lawyers last week wrote to the Premier again, asking her to apologise.

She had until 4pm today.

editors picks kap katter staffing saga

Top Stories

    Plumber strikes lucky to win $100,000

    premium_icon Plumber strikes lucky to win $100,000

    News "I was a bit seedy (on Monday morning) but I still went to work”

    • 16th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Calls for The Aussie Farms Map to go under the hammer

    Calls for The Aussie Farms Map to go under the hammer

    News It is alleged the site was used to locate farms for recent protests.

    Taxi-Uber hybrid launches in the region

    premium_icon Taxi-Uber hybrid launches in the region

    Business The service makes everyday tasks more accessible to almost everyone

    Free, fun activities to keep the kids busy these holidays

    premium_icon Free, fun activities to keep the kids busy these holidays

    Whats On The centre is hosting a series of fun, free workshops.