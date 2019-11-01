Premiers bowl along with winning motto

Loyal Centrals coach Scott Barrett and former captain Wayne Jones with last season's major trophies.

MOST pleasing for premiership-winning Centrals cricket coach Scott Barrett is the form of players like opener Tim Webber.

He's been notching some handy scores in recent first division, second grade and Plunkett Cup encounters.

Bowlers Geoff Klease and Michael Abbott continue to top the wicket-taker's list.

"Being such an allround team, I've got so many bowling options at the moment,'' Barrett said.

"Bowling has been our real strength but with the bat everyone has been getting decent starts but probably just getting themselves out when we need to push the innings.

"We've chased down some good totals too.''

One concern Barrett is keen to "tidy up'' is the high number of sundries like wides and no-balls.

"They've been hurting us too,'' he said, knowing the impact that can have in close games.

As for Saturday's opponents Laidley in the IWMCA competition, Barrett treated them with the respect he does all good sides.

"We don't take Laidley lightly but we don't fear them coming to us at all,'' he said.

"Our motto is 'we don't lose at home'.''