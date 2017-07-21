21°
Premier won't say what ministers used private emails

Jessica Marszalek, Anthony Templeton, Sarah Vogler, | 21st Jul 2017 5:34 AM
Can the budget help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fortunes in regional Queensland? Pic Mark Calleja Tara Croser

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk is keeping secret which ministers have been using their private emails for ministerial work in a move casting doubt on her accountability pledge.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday avoided the media after standing aside Minister Mark Bailey following Crime and Corruption Commission revelations the deletion of his private email account may amount to corrupt conduct.

In another blow, the CCC probe found other ministers were also using such emails in what was a corruption risk, ­although no corrupt conduct had been identified.

Ms Palaszczuk's office refused to name those ministers, even as Attorney-General ­Yvette D'Ath admitted the practice was widespread.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls last night said the "cover-up" left Ms Palaszczuk's transparency credibility "in tatters".

