Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

Premier will slam border shut to more NSW hot spots

by Jack McKay
27th Jul 2020 8:22 AM
Queensland has again recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours as the state's tough border restrictions tighten to ban more than 600,000 Sydney residents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the government won't hesitate to slam the border shut to further hot spots if there is more community transmission interstate.

She said she would only act on the advice of Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

"Every single day we are monitoring what is happening in NSW," she said.

It comes as the Sydney local government area of Fairfield is declared a coronavirus hot spot from today.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked those working at the state's border with NSW where she said there had been considerable delays.

"There will be delays at the border, there is nothing I can do about that. There will be delays because we are protecting Queenslanders."

Ms Palaszczuk said if the state wanted to keep its restrictions eased, Queenslanders will need to keep up with the social distancing and hand washing.

"Complacency is our enemy," she said.

"Anything can happen at any time."

Queensland currently has five active cases with 505,628 tests conducted.

