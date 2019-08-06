Premier tours Ipswich military site with company's CEO

Queensland Trade and Investment Commissioner in Europe Linda Apelt, Rheinmetall's Armin Papperger and Ben Hudson with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Berlin.

ONE of Ipswich's largest job-creating projects, Rheinmetall's military vehicle centre, will be visited today by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and company CEO Armin Papperger.

Ms Palaszczuk will tour the site of Rheinmetall Defence Australia's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence with Mr Papperger, the company's global CEO, and Minister for State Development Cameron Dick.

The visit follows the Premier's meeting with Mr Papperger in April this year.

The Premier said jobs had been and would always be the focus of her government.

"We're seeing jobs growth in the Ipswich area and we want that jobs growth to continue," she said.

"That's why we have thrown our support behind the MILVEHCOE site in Ipswich.

"This is a project is part of the wider $5 billion Land 400 Phase 2 contract."

The construction site is supporting 300 construction jobs and 450 operational jobs and is expected to inject $1 billion into Queensland's economy.

The Premier said this week's announcement of free apprenticeships for under-21s was all about ensuring young people could take advantage of big construction projects like the military centre.

"We will always fight for new jobs right across Queensland in places like Ipswich," she said.

"Projects like this need skilled workers and skilled workers need training - and we're making that training easier by providing free apprenticeships to under-21s."