Premier to reveal $18.5b education spend in NSW Budget

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian said this morning that the Budget will include an extra $600 million in recurrent spending and $600 million in capital spending in 2019-20.

"We are delivering on our promise to provide a quality education to students, no matter where they live or what their circumstances may be," she said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian will reveal an $18.5 billion in spending on education. Picture: Adam Yip

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the NSW government was investing in 190 new and upgraded schools, 4600 new teachers, and psychologists and social workers in every high school.

"We don't run surpluses for the sake of it. We run surpluses so we can give young people every opportunity to be their best," he said.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the government would spend $1.3 billion to clear the maintenance backlog in all public schools by July 2020.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the NSW government was investing in 190 new and upgraded schools. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"Not only is this Budget focused on continuing to deliver our record school infrastructure program and hiring new teachers - it also recognises the importance of mental health to student outcomes, as well as the crucial role that quality teachers play in educating our children," she said.

The NSW government is saving the best for the west in Tuesday's budget, estimating the population of western Sydney will boom from two million to three million people over the next 20 years.

The NSW budget 2019-20 secured more than $1 billion in funding for critical road projects across the region, Transport Minister Andrew Constance told reporters on Sunday.

This includes $107.4 million invested on the M4 Smart Motorway between Parramatta and Penrith.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the new Russell Lea Public School in April. Picture: Adam Yip

Tuesday's state Budget will also reveal smartphone driver's ­licences will be rolled out ­statewide within months after a successful trial.

The digital licence will be available on an opt-in system and can be used for identity and proof of age, as well as roadside police checks, ­meaning motorists can leave the house with simply their phone and no wallet.

Education Budget highlights:

· $6.7 billion over the next four years to deliver 190 new and upgraded schools

· $88.4 million to hire a full time psychologist and social worker in every government high school

· $120 million over four years to expand before and after school care to make it available to all parents with kids at government primary schools

· $500 million over four years to support non-government schools in building facilities to provide more student places in growing communities

· $20 million over four years for new and existing pre-schools to build renovate or extend their facilities.