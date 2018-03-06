Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk will bring the Government to Ipswich within days for her first Governing from the Regions visit this term.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the State Government would govern from Ipswich between March 12 and 15.

"This is our first Governing from the Regions for this term of Government and it is a terrific chance to talk to people face-to-face about issues that matter to them," she said.

"I know how important it is to get out and talk to people on the ground and to discuss the issues that matter to them.

Annastacia Palaszczuk (back right) was a member of the St Mary's College school debating team in 1984. Annastacia Palaszczuk

Ms Palaszczuk, who in 2015 launched Labor's election campaign in Ipswich, said she was pleased to be coming back.

"Governing from the Regions is an opportunity for my Ministers to meet with local residents and local stakeholders to listen and to hear their concerns," she said.

"We will continue to work with Queenslanders in communities like Ipswich where I went to school."