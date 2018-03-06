Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Brisbane's Parliament House.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Brisbane's Parliament House. DARREN ENGLAND
Politics

Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk will bring the Government to Ipswich within days for her first Governing from the Regions visit this term.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the State Government would govern from Ipswich between March 12 and 15.

"This is our first Governing from the Regions for this term of Government and it is a terrific chance to talk to people face-to-face about issues that matter to them," she said.

"I know how important it is to get out and talk to people on the ground and to discuss the issues that matter to them.

 

Annastacia Palaszczuk (back right) was a member of the St Mary's College school debating team in 1984.
Annastacia Palaszczuk (back right) was a member of the St Mary's College school debating team in 1984. Annastacia Palaszczuk

Ms Palaszczuk, who in 2015 launched Labor's election campaign in Ipswich, said she was pleased to be coming back.

"Governing from the Regions is an opportunity for my Ministers to meet with local residents and local stakeholders to listen and to hear their concerns," she said.

"We will continue to work with Queenslanders in communities like Ipswich where I went to school."

annastacia palaszczuk premier
Ipswich Queensland Times
Rockabilly fashionista to turn heads at '50s parade

Rockabilly fashionista to turn heads at '50s parade

Entertainment Thousands of revellers are expected at celebration

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with establishment of a new landfill site

Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Crime The crash was filmed by a following driver's dash-cam

100mm of rain in 90 minutes

100mm of rain in 90 minutes

News The downpour caused flash flooding in some areas

Local Partners