Gladys Berejiklian posted this picture to her Twitter account.
Gladys Berejiklian posted this picture to her Twitter account.
News

Premier reveals unseen baby snap

by Erin Lyons
11th Jun 2021 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

The NSW Premier has revealed an unseen baby snap of herself as a youngster with her father.

Gladys Berejiklian posted the image to social media, wishing her dad a happy 89th birthday.

In the image, a curly haired Ms Berejiklian as a toddler is being held by her doting father who is staring lovingly at her.

“Happy 89th birthday dad,” she wrote.

The post has been flooded with comments from people wishing the Premier’s dad a happy birthday, while others were quick to pick up their similarities.

“A spitting image of her dad,” one person wrote.

Another users said: “Happy birthday to your dear dad. Your daughter is the best premier ever.”

It is not the first time Ms Berejiklian has made headlines this week for an image posted on social media.

A bizarre picture appeared on the Premier’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the State of Origin opener.

Ms Berejiklian shared a photograph of herself on Twitter donning a NSW Blues scarf and beanie while watching a tiny television screen, fixed about head height on the wall, in the distance.

The Premier was also holding a can of Coke No Sugar.

Moments after the image was posted came a barrage of memes, poking fun at the odd photo.

This included Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who joined in on the fun.

He recreated his own version of the picture before uploading it to Twitter. The difference being he had a can of Coke Original in his hand.

Originally published as Premier reveals unseen baby snap

