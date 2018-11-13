Menu
Education

Premier responds after coming under fire over school air-con

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Nov 2018 11:51 AM
THE State Government has stood by its school air-conditioning program after coming under fire from the Opposition.

In Parliament Question Time this morning the LNP's deputy leader Tim Mander questioned whether the Labor Government would agree to air-condition all Queensland state schools.

He said the Queensland Teachers' Union supported the LNP's proposal to ensure all state schools were cooled.

Responding to the question, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stood by the government's Cooler Schools Program, which ensures all schools north of Gladstone and in Western Queensland are air-conditioned.

"We have a gradual program of rolling out air conditioning - concentrating on most northern and western schools," she said

"We will continue to progressively roll that out.

"We will always continue to invest in our children's future."

Ms Palaszczuk said since coming to office, the State Government had built and opened five schools.

"We have continued to invest," she said.

Ipswich students sweltered in temperatures in the high 30s for three consecutive days last week.

On the same three days, students in Gladstone and Mackay enjoyed mild conditions, with a top of 32C.

The LNP says its plan will cost $1.5 billion.

air conditioning annastacia palaszczuk cooler schools program queensland teachers union school air-con tim mander
Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners