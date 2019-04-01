Premier referred to DPP on KAP staff

KATTER MPs will write to the Attorney-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions demanding action against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after legal advice on her decision to strip the party of its extra staff last year.

Ms Palaszczuk stripped the party of its extra Parliamentary staff last year after the KAP failed to denounce Senator Fraser Anning and his contentious "final solution" speech.

The KAP initially complained to the Crime and Corruption Commission which found the premier's demands that KAP denounce Senator Anning or lose the staff could be considered "entirely inappropriate and to have exposed her to the prospect of facing a charge of bribery under s. 60 of the Criminal Code".

But the CCC decided against pursuing Ms Palaszczuk after weighing up the public interest and the likelihood of success. It left it to the Parliament to decide what to do with Speaker Curtis Pitt referring it to the Ethics Committee in October. That committee is yet to report back.

Mr Katter said his party would not be pursuing a private action against Ms Palaszczuk but would be writing to the Attorney-General and the DPP following receipt of the advice.